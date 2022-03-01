Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 30,919 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telos by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telos by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $762.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Telos Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.