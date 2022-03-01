Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.62.

CVNA opened at $150.47 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.