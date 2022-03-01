Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.62.

CVNA opened at $150.47 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

