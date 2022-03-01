Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,116,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Brink’s by 76.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

BCO stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

