Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Flora Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

