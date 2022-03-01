Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Flora Growth (Get Rating)
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.