Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

