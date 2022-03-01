Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $623.33.

INTU stock opened at $474.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.77 and its 200 day moving average is $580.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

