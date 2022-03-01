Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.
Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $8.31 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
