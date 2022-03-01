Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,855 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

