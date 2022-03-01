Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $321.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

