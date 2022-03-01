Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

