Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

