Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,395,400 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 273.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 110.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,048,402 shares of company stock worth $6,437,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

