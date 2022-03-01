IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $532.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.