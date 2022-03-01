LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

