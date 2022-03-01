LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.