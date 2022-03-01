Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

