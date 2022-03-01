Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

