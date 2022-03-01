Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

