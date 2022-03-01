Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $4.13 on Monday. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Latch by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

