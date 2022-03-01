Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

