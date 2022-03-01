Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 305 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

