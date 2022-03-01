Millennium Management LLC Purchases 169,709 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $18,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after buying an additional 380,168 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $15,168,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMX. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.