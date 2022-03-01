Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OFG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

