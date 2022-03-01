MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 465 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00.

