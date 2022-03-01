Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 20.33%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.