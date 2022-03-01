Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

