Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

