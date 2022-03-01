Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 70,402 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 289.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

