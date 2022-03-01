Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,561 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

