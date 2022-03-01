Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ VORB opened at $7.16 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000.
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
