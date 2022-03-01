Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $135,964.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

