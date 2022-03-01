$0.01 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

