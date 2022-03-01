Berenberg Bank Cuts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 450

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 363.55 ($4.88) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of £71.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £369 ($495.10).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

