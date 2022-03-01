Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock worth $15,252,374. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

