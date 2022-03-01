Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 11.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $226.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.17. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $177.09 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $820.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

