Man Group plc Has $571,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.