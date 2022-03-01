Man Group plc Acquires 15,600 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ON24 were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00.

ONTF opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

