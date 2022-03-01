LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

