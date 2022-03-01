The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

