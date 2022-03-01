Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.50 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

