Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $10.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE GWH opened at $5.19 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

