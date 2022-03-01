Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 63,113 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

