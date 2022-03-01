LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.