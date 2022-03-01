LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

