Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,276 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

