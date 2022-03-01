Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.