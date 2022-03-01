California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,090 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.