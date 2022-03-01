Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE AIN opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

