NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

NYSE:NEX opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.51.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

