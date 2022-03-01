Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

